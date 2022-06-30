Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $125,000 Stock Position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 426,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NBSE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 95,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,943. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NeuBase Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.