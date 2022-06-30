Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Antares Pharma makes up about 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Antares Pharma worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 792,898 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 255,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock remained flat at $$5.59 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,313. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

