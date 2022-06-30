Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Perion Network comprises approximately 2.0% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Perion Network worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of PERI stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 7,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,948. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $811.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

