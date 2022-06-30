Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34). 6,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 99,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.75 ($0.34).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of £12.32 million and a P/E ratio of -15.97.
About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)
Featured Articles
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.