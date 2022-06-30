Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

