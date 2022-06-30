Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 457,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,416,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.