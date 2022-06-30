Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,418. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.