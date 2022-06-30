Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.48

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 85724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,603.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $103,849.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.