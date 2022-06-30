Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.89. 49,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,549. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.10.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

