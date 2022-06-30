Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $3.60 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 87,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

