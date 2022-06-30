Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 5,801 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of F opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

