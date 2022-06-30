Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.03. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,292. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

