Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,794 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

NYSE MPC opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $114.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.