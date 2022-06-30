Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 2,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. 73,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,277,086. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05.

