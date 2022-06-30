Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 52.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

Shares of TSCO traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.32. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

