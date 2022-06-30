Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 24072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a market cap of C$25.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81.

About Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

