Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Pascal Biosciences alerts:

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a a mitosis inhibitor that blocks cell division for the treatment of glioblastoma and brain metastases originating from other cancers; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid designed to restore the immunogenicity of tumor cells with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pascal Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pascal Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.