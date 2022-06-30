Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 58000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Parkit Enterprise Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

