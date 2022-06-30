ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0380 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $766,188.52 and approximately $42.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

