Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,389.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,239 shares of company stock valued at $591,647 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 30.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.