Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 3.12. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

