PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$369.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.62 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 64,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,125. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.41.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,760 shares of company stock worth $5,384,046 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

