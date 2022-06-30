Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.02. 164,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.