Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.81. 474,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,947,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

