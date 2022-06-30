Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,739 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $16,175,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.15. 30,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

