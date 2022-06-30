Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded down $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $179.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average is $209.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.