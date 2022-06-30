Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,651 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.10. 28,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

