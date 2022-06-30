PAC Protocol (PAC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,185.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $43,185.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000431 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,791,968,448 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

