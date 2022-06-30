Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.98

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 41444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$137.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.