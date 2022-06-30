Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 1,090.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.08%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

ORKLY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orkla ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.