Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OHPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Orion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHPA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $29,212,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Orion Acquisition by 29,493.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,668,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,841 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,326,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,885,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Orion Acquisition by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 619,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 354,177 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

