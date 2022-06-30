Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.74

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 31970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $622.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares in the company, valued at $289,722,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $841,526.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 846,135 shares of company stock worth $4,830,592. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Organogenesis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Organogenesis by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

