Orcam Financial Group Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Orcam Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,831 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 847,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 744,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,277,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.