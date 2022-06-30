OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 130,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 308,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $315.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.48.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

