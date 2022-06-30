ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,238. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.