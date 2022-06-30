Oldfield Partners LLP Invests $39.21 Million in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 789,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,208,000. Ternium accounts for approximately 4.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Ternium at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TX. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.