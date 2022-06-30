Oldfield Partners LLP Has $4.33 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.87 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

