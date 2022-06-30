OceanEx Token Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $533,210.78 and $1,269.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00178680 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.01602796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014704 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

