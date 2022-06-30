Objective Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

LNG stock opened at $134.50 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

