Objective Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $177.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.21.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.