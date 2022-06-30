Objective Capital Management LLC Has $341,000 Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

IGV stock opened at $274.14 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.08.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

