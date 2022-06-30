Objective Capital Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,805,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average is $121.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.