O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.55.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 32,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after buying an additional 376,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O-I Glass by 29.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 262,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in O-I Glass by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 152,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.