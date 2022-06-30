Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 358,847 shares.The stock last traded at $36.12 and had previously closed at $37.51.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Nuvei’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

