Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.23

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 16561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUVB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $705.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.