Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $113.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after buying an additional 379,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
