Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $113.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after buying an additional 379,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

