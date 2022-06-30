Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,330.97

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $56,330.97 and approximately $128.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00003190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,918.41 or 1.00006516 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,353 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

