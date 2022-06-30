NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a C$1.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s current price.

NioCorp Developments stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.86. 67,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$231.38 million and a P/E ratio of -20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NioCorp Developments will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

