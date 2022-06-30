NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NBGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a C$1.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s current price.

NioCorp Developments stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.86. 67,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$231.38 million and a P/E ratio of -20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NioCorp Developments will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

