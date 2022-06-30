Nimiq (NIM) Hits Market Cap of $14.90 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 35.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $14.90 million and $2.14 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.28 or 0.05404931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00269247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00579010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00076168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00521334 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,071,687,890 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,687,890 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

