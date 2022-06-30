NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $128.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NKE opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.33.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

